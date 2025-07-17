Spraying begins in Northern Colorado due to increase in West Nile infected mosquitoes

Officials in Northern Colorado are planning to spray for mosquitoes due to an increase in the number of mosquitoes with West Nile Virus.

According to the city of Fort Collins, higher numbers of mosquitoes with the virus were trapped in the area earlier in July. City officials said the West Nile infection rate in mosquitoes is currently 11 times higher than the historical average, and four times higher than it was in 2023.

Mosquito spraying is scheduled to take place on July 17 and July 20 in southern Fort Collins from Taft Hill Road to Zeigler Road between Horsetooth Road and Trilby Road. The city said portions of the Westchase and Ketcher Farm neighborhoods south of Trilby Road will also be sprayed.

Fogging trucks will begin spraying around 8 p.m. and will finish by approximately 2 a.m.