Tennis ball-size hail, 70 mph wind gusts possible in Northern Colorado Sunday

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of northern Colorado until 9 p.m. Sunday.

A few storms may become intense, with the potential for:

Hail up to the size of a tennis ball

Wind gusts up to 70 mph

Frequent lightning

CBS

Storms are expected to develop early Sunday afternoon, gaining strength as they move east across the plains. Most storms will exit the state by around 9 p.m.

Flash flooding is also a concern, especially for areas east of Denver International Airport.