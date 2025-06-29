Tennis ball-size hail, 70 mph wind gusts possible in Northern Colorado Sunday
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of northern Colorado until 9 p.m. Sunday.
A few storms may become intense, with the potential for:
Hail up to the size of a tennis ball
Wind gusts up to 70 mph
Frequent lightning
Storms are expected to develop early Sunday afternoon, gaining strength as they move east across the plains. Most storms will exit the state by around 9 p.m.
Flash flooding is also a concern, especially for areas east of Denver International Airport.