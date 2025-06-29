Watch CBS News
Local News

Tennis ball-size hail, 70 mph wind gusts possible in Northern Colorado Sunday

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start
Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start 03:52

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of northern Colorado until 9 p.m. Sunday.

A few storms may become intense, with the potential for:

  • Hail up to the size of a tennis ball

  • Wind gusts up to 70 mph

  • Frequent lightning

t-storm-watch-counties.png
CBS

Storms are expected to develop early Sunday afternoon, gaining strength as they move east across the plains. Most storms will exit the state by around 9 p.m.

Flash flooding is also a concern, especially for areas east of Denver International Airport.

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.