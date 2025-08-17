Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Colorado schools to release early due to lack of air conditioning

By
Holly Santman
Holly Santman is a TV producer for CBS News Colorado. She is a Colorado native with a background in sports journalism, and is focused on telling diverse stories that impact Colorado's communities.
Read Full Bio
Holly Santman

/ CBS Colorado

Northern Colorado schools to release early due to lack of air conditioning
Northern Colorado schools to release early due to lack of air conditioning 01:19

As Colorado families prepare for the start of the school year, Poudre School District has already announced that it will be releasing classes two hours early this week due to the heat. The district says 32 of its schools do not have air conditioning right now.

Voters did approve a mill levy override last year for repairs and maintenance, but the district says that due to the short window of time during the summer, it will take several years to install all of the necessary AC units.

In a letter to families, the district says they may also move athletics and other activities to the morning.

Holly Santman

Holly Santman is a TV producer for CBS News Colorado. She is a Colorado native with a background in sports journalism, and is focused on telling diverse stories that impact Colorado's communities.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue