Northern Colorado schools to release early due to lack of air conditioning

As Colorado families prepare for the start of the school year, Poudre School District has already announced that it will be releasing classes two hours early this week due to the heat. The district says 32 of its schools do not have air conditioning right now.

Voters did approve a mill levy override last year for repairs and maintenance, but the district says that due to the short window of time during the summer, it will take several years to install all of the necessary AC units.

In a letter to families, the district says they may also move athletics and other activities to the morning.