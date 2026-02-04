Northern Colorado police officer accused of official misconduct, attempted sexual exploitation of a child

A police officer in Northern Colorado has been arrested and faces charges of misdemeanor official misconduct and felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child. The charges stem from the officer's alleged efforts to get explicit images of a woman that were taken when she was under 18.

Fort Collins Police Officer Andrew James Cirone, 31, turned himself into the Larimer County Jail on Wednesday and is being held without bond.

Andrew James Cirone Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Fort Collins police say the department began an internal investigation in October 2025 after a woman told investigators that Cirone was trying to get her adult daughter to send him photos of her that were taken when she was a minor. He was reassigned to a position that wouldn't interact with the public as the investigation played out.

That investigation revealed possible criminal conduct on Cirone's part, and the investigation found multiple instances where he failed to comply with department policies and state statutes, the department said. On Dec. 30, Cirone was placed on paid administrative leave.

His employment status in light of the charges wasn't immediately clear and a voicemail was left with the department seeking comment. Fort Collins police say he has been with the department since 2018 and was most recently assigned to the downtown unit in District 1.

"As public servants, there are clear expectations for police conduct," FCPS Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a statement on Wednesday. "And while our agency cannot publicly discuss the specifics of the case right now, I want our Fort Collins community to know that we are committed to transparency even when it concerns the misconduct of one of our own employees. Accountability is essential to maintaining public trust, and we will continue to cooperate fully with all appropriate reviews to ensure our actions reflect the standards our community expects and deserves."

Cirone is being represented by the Public Defender's Office. He's due in court on Wednesday afternoon.