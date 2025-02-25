Northern Colorado city of Longmont in the spotlight with Ice Climbing World Cup

Walls of ice went up last Friday for the opening ceremonies of the Ice Climbing World Cup as excited crowds came to watch in Colorado. It's the first Ice Climbing World Cup since 2019 and thousands were expected to watch the athletes move through a nearly 90-foot course.

As the world stage came to Longmont last weekend, the Longmont Climbing Collective built the venue- literally. After more than a year of work, the gym hosted the World Cup alongside Winterfest with thousands reserving their free tickets.

Bryan Hylenski is an owner of the gym, and CBS News Colorado caught up with him before the events began, "A lot, lot of things are going on. We've got lifts taking up volumes. We've got guys in hard hats trying to duck falling gear, making ice."

Preparations for the Ice Climbing World Cup in Longmont. CBS

And last week, a handful of athletes and experts from across the globe were already hanging out and setting up 60 feet high, seemingly without any fear of heights.

"This is my work. This is my office," former athlete turned course designer Marcus Garcia said, "These tiny picks go in and you have to create tension because if you come out, they slide out."

While the athletes have ice climbing tools, the biggest wall doesn't have any actual ice on it, something that's intentional as the sport changes to challenge athletes.

"The ice climbing has gotten too easy," Garcia said, "That evolution of the sport has helped grow the competitors in to be able to perform higher performance, so be able to do harder moves that require technique, skill level, strength levels, and understanding the body mechanics and how the body works as a unit to make each individual move."

But there still were ice walls that the gym built themselves.

"First, we make 40 feet of ice, 12 feet wide for two lanes, make it on the ground, and then use a special piece of equipment to lift it in the air and attach it to the scaffolding. And that's where you'll see the speed climbing," Hylenski explained.

Hours before the event, the gym finished the final touches for thousands to come and millions to stream the World Cup in Colorado.

The Ice Climbing World Cup continued through Feb. 23 with free events and activities for community members to enjoy.