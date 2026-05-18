Northern Colorado lake closed to motorized boating for 2026 due to low water projections

The Town of Windsor has closed a Northern Colorado lake to motorized boating for 2026 as officials project rapidly declining water levels in the months ahead.

Windsor Lake, a popular destination for outdoor recreation, is currently full. However, town officials say that is expected to change quickly as water is sent downstream for irrigation and other uses.

"With the unknown water levels we are going to have at Windsor Lake, we didn't feel it was safe to have any kind of motorized boating," said Kendra Martin, the town's operations and facilities manager.

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The town's recreation department made the decision to prohibit motorized boating because of concerns surrounding projected low water levels throughout the season.

"We love activity on this lake; it is a super bummer for those who have been on motorized boats on Windsor Lake," Martin said.

Despite the lake appearing full now, officials say much of the water currently visible is not expected to remain through the summer.

"Due to the low snowpack this year, when water wasn't yielding in here, only water would be coming out," said Leif Lesoing, water resource manager for Windsor.

Lesoing said Windsor Lake operates in coordination with the New Cache La Poudre Irrigation Company and plays an important role in irrigation deliveries.

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"We operate this reservoir with the New Cache La Poudre Irrigation Company. It is used to equalize their ditch deliveries," Lesoing said.

According to officials, much of the water currently near the top of the reservoir is already expected to be drained in the coming weeks.

"While it does look full, their water is on the top of the reservoir," Lesoing said, adding, "This reservoir works every day to make replacements for augmentation and return flows."

Lesoing said the lake is expected to continue dropping throughout the irrigation season.

"This isn't in here for the summer. It will be drawn down to make irrigation deliveries through the season," Lesoing said.

With projections showing more water flowing out of the reservoir than into it for the remainder of the season, town officials said the lake's boat ramp would not be safe for motorized boating operations.