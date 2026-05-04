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Northern Colorado lake stops issuing boating permits due to low water levels

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Motorized boating permits have been suspended for the 2026 season for Windsor Lake in Northern Colorado.

On Monday, the Town of Windsor announced it is no longer issuing the permits, effective immediately. They warned that the low water levels could be hazardous to both boaters and the area around the lake.

"Low water depth in the lake can create significant navigation hazards and increase the risk of vessel damage and potential injury. Reduced volumes also heighten the effects of boat wake and engine activity, posing added risk to the shoreline and local ecosystem," Windsor officials said in a press release.

The town added that paddleboarding, kayaking and other non-motorized activities will still be permitted. Equipment rentals and access to the designated swimming area will also remain available.

As the season continues, the town says it will continue to monitor the lake's water levels and will share any updates if conditions change.

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