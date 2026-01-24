Northern Colorado city working to find unhoused overnight shelter amid cold weather

In Northern Colorado, the City of Fort Collins and its partners are working to expand services for the unhoused population amid cold weather moving into the state. The efforts to expand their services come after some people had to be turned away from overnight housing in recent days.

"It is dire conditions over the next few nights," said Vanessa Fenley, senior housing manager for Fort Collins.

Encampment in Fort Collins CBS

According to the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, more than one dozen people over the last few nights have had to be turned away from the shelter. The mission has been forced to find alternative shelter space following a fire in August at their primary shelter in Old Town Fort Collins, and the temporary shelter it has been operating has fewer beds.

"When the rescue mission had their fire in August, that really put a lens on different things and made us realize we would probably be utilizing those backup plans more than we expected," Fenley said.

The backup plans for Fort Collins involve requesting some local churches to open their doors to those in need.

"We've been able to identify a couple local churches who have community shelter designation, which means they can serve up to 15 people," Fenley said.

Fenley described the role the churches are playing as critical, saying they are helping offset the loss of beds from the shelter.

"Critical is the right word. It wouldn't happen without multiple community partners," Fenley said. "We know there may be families who may be sleeping in their cars or sleeping outside. So, what we are doing this season for the first time, we have one church that will be sheltering families," she explained.

Homeless shelter in Fort Collins temporarily closed CBS

CBS News Colorado saw there were some tents for the unhoused set up outside of a warming and temporary overnight shelter near the Larimer County Courthouse on Friday.

"That is something we never want to see," Fenley said. "We know we want to have a system where we make sure nobody has to sleep outside But, to be transparent, we don't know what is going to come over the next few nights," Fenley shared.

Fenley said the city believes it has enough beds to house women in need. They will also be operating some services that are typically closed, including the TransFort bus system, which will operate this Sunday to help those needing transportation during the winter cold weather.