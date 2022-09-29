"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring in northern Colorado

After a year of investigating one of Colorado's biggest car theft rings has been busted

After a year of investigating one of Colorado's biggest car theft rings has been busted

After a year of investigating one of Colorado's biggest car theft rings has been busted

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.

CBS

According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to take vehicles on test drives without the presence of an employee. However, they would never return with the vehicle.

Operation "Endless Test Drive" investigated two suspects, Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro. The individuals were allegedly linked back to at least eight vehicles that were stolen from northern Colorado car dealerships between Weld and Larimer counties.

In July of this year, both the Greeley Police Department and Weld County District Attorney's Office were able to present a case against the suspects to a grand jury, in which both suspects were charged with more than 50 different charges.

CBS

According to Greeley police, during the investigation, they also launched "No Keys, No Problem." The new investigation looked into a series of thefts that took place in the Denver metro area. Dozens of Hyundai and Kia vehicles were allegedly stolen from the metro area and then brought to northern Colorado.

According to Greeley police, Johnson was also involved in this ring as well. Johnson joined Austin Carlholm, Hector Rivera, Ryan Yarwood and Jacob Martinez as suspects identified in the alleged theft ring.

All the above suspects have been arrested and placed in jail on a $250,000 bond.