Northbound lanes of I-25 closed in Northern Colorado due to police activity

The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed on Monday afternoon at the Mead exit in Northern Colorado due to "police activity," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed between exit 245 and CO 56 at mile marker 247 shortly after 1 p.m.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene of the police activity that closed northbound I-25 at the Mead exit on Monday. CBS

The lanes were closed due to what CDOT described as police activity. There were several jurisdictions on scene, including the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Erie Police Department, and the Loveland Police Department.

Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed on Monday afternoon at the Mead exit. CDOT

CBS Colorado's Northern Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas drove by the scene, and images he captured showed at least one vehicle with damage and several officers gathering evidence.

There was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen.

An image from the crash near the closure in the northbound lanes of I-25 at the Mead exit. CBS

Drivers were urged to find alternate routes to avoid delays as the backups spanned miles along the northbound lanes of I-25.

The backups spanned miles along the northbound lanes of I-25 that were closed at the Mead exit due to police activity. CBS