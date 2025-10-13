Little league hopes Boulder County will play ball in bid to preserve baseball fields

It may be off-season for the baseball diamond at Iris Fields in Boulder, but North Boulder Little League isn't taking a day off. Their leadership, alongside the nearby Broadway and Juniper Condo HOA, is working to "Save Iris Fields."

Doug Bogatz looks out over Iris Fields in Boulder County. CBS

In February, Boulder County announced plans to sell the North Broadway Complex and later decided not to continue ownership or redevelopment. The complex was then put up for bidding, and those at Iris Fields want a say in what's next.

One of those people is Doug Bogatz, who is technically a volunteer, but he's better described as more of a mayor of the ballpark. Helping build every sign, statue, and water fountain, with just as many pictures of each renovation as team photos.

Bogatz says his last 20 years of work alongside other volunteers have all been with the purpose of building a community.

"This is my second home," he said, "A lot of people, grandparents visiting for the first time, refer to it as a moving Norman Rockwell painting. Very Americana, kids up on the scoreboard, siblings running around."

Now, after close to 70 years of baseball, the future is uncertain. Boulder County opened the complex up to bids earlier this year, and those behind the efforts of "Save Iris Fields" say they wanted to keep the community resource rather than possibly lose it to new developments.

Iris Fields in Boulder County. CBS

Aquiles La Grave is the president of the neighboring HOA and is working with Save Iris Fields.

"I've grown up in Boulder, and I've never seen anything come together quite like this," La Grave said.

That may be why, despite not being a baseball guy, and without any kids on the team, he's spending every day fighting for a baseball field.

"I didn't know it at the time my daughter poked me that I was taking on a whole other part-time job that would pay nothing," La Grave explained.

But when it comes to regrets, La Grave adds that he has, "Absolutely none."

And those unpaid efforts may be paying off. Save Iris Fields says that they partnered last month with a developer, Academy Boulder, who wanted to help. La Grave said Academy Boulder already builds and runs senior housing communities in Boulder County and wants to preserve the fields. La Grave says they've submitted their bid to the county.

Iris Fields in Boulder County. CBS

"It's been pretty stressful, I'll be honest, but I believe that the best for Iris Fields is yet to come," La Grave said.

Officials are expected to decide the winning bid by the end of the year, and those at the fields hope the county will play ball.

"It's a classroom of life for the kids and a vital centerpiece for the community," Bogatz said.