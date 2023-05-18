North American Indian Cultures Hall to close inside Denver Museum of Nature & Science

This summer the North American Indian Cultures Hall inside the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will be closing because museum officials say it "perpetuates racist stereotypes."

The museum posted on social media on Thursday that they reached the decision to close the area of the museum on Level 2 after consulting with Indigenous community partners.

"We're committed to re-examining our practices for exhibiting, curating, collecting, programming and conserving in a manner that respects the Indigenous cultural histories, heritage and belongings," the museum wrote on Twitter.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The North American Indian Cultures Hall has been part of the museum since the 1970s.

The social media posts by the museum don't go into too much detail about what parts of the hall are problematic, but they say it "perpetuated harmful stereotypes and centered the Museum and white, dominant culture."