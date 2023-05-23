Denver Museum of Nature and Science to shut down indigenous exhibit over "harmful stereotypes"

A longstanding exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science will soon be no more.

"It is important to have accurate information and accurate portrayal of who we are," said Donna Chrisjohn, a consultant on the project and member of Denver American Indian Commission. "We don't belong in science, our belongings don't belong in science."

After years of conversations, the museum recently announced it's closing the North American Indian Cultures Hall because it "perpetuates harmful stereotypes and centers white, dominant culture." The exhibit, which was installed in 1978, also has culturally insensitive language. Many of the displays treat indigenous people as relics of the past, and even showcase ceremonial artifacts that weren't intended for public viewing.

"I think one of the issues with this hall is that it presents peoples and cultural practices as monolithic and that's very clearly not the case. We don't think that we're in the position to tell other people's stories," said Chris Patrello, the anthropology curator at DMNS. "It's the mere presentation of active vibrant cultures that's frozen in place in time that's racist."

There has been some pushback on initiative. The Native American Guardians Association saying they are offended by this decision, and that this erases their history.

Chrisjohn served as a consult on the initiative. She said this removal reflects the desire of the Colorado native community.

"We had several focus groups that we invited community partners, indigenous leaders across Colorado to come take part in the conversation, to really talk about what it would be like to reimagine this space," Chrisjohn said.

Chrisjohn added that this serves as chance for accountability from the museum, and allows indigenous people to control the narrative of their stories.

"I think DMNS has a true opportunity here to really lead in museum studies and in reinventing and reimagining practices and policies," she said.

DMNS staff want to hear from the community, from all sides, about what they would like to see in a new exhibit. To provide input, visit: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7196730/030bbedf58ae