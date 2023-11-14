Colorado woman's nonprofit Happy Crew provides safe space for teens to gather in Douglas County

Inside a Douglas County home, teenagers slap on name tags, grab something to eat and then break into groups. They are there to talk about whatever is on their minds. To listen and to connect to one another.

This is Happy Crew, a group that meets every Monday night during the school year. It is a nonprofit; born in the heart of mother and former youth pastor Amy Mays.

"I think teenagers are the coolest people on the planet. It's on my business card. They have the best energy, the most ideas, they are full of passion and energy and creativity, and they are so smart and when you give them a chance they just shine," Mays said.

Which is what this gathering is all about. A time to check in with these young people and make sure they know they are worth being celebrated.

Several years back, 12 young people committed suicide throughout Douglas County. It was then that Mays was asked by community parents to get involved. What started with meetings at pizza places and coffee shops turned into huge gatherings inside her home. That's where Happy Crew came alive.

Rock Canyon High School student Claire Coddington started showing up on Mondays after her sister suggested it.

Claire was struggling and needed some direction and support.

"I used to do gymnastics competitively. It's a highly emotional sport and I didn't know how to deal with those emotions. Then when I quit I didn't know what to do on my school nights and how to deal with a bunch of stress," Claire said.

Claire says she's more confident since coming here and she is now a group leader.

"The people here know what you're going throuth. They'll support what you're going through, and it's really awesome to have this solid part of your week where you can be stress free."

They start each meeting in small groups, sharing their highs and lows from the week and where they are this night. Then they work on a different mental health tool. They play games or act out skits to show they understand the message. It is fun, but purposeful.

As the kids left for the night, Mays left them with these words.

"Every night I learn something from you. Every time I just want to hug the stuffing out of all of you. You are so spectacular -- you are so spectacular! thank you for sharing your night with me."