Nonprofit Bridge House delivers meals to 40 families impacted by Marshall Fire through community coalition

The Louisville community is working to make sure those who lost everything to the Marshall fire still have something to be thankful for this year.

The day before Thanksgiving, the Marshall Restoring Our Community coalition distributed meals provided by the nonprofit Bridge House to 40 fire-impacted families.

"As you drive around the community you realize the devastation is still there and people are still trying to find their way out. We're so glad to be able to help," said Heidi Lawrence with Bridge House.

"Everybody that's going through this it's not an overnight kind of transformation," said Christopher Henderson. He and his wife Tammy have a lost a lot in the last year.

"We lost a home one hundred percent burned to the ground, another home smoke damaged," said Christopher Henderson, described the toll of the Marshall fire. This thanksgiving, they've just moved back into their smoke damaged home and are hoping to rebuild the other one.

"Not only do you not have stuff or trying to unpack stuff, you really don't have time to cook and to do all that stuff, so it's nice to have someone else think about it for you," said Christopher Henderson.

Wednesday, the Hendersons stopped to pick up all the fixings for a classic thanksgiving from the Marshall ROC distribution site.

"We love this community," said Christopher Henderson. He and his wife say they're grateful people are still giving them much-needed help 11 months after the fire.

Instead of focusing on what they've lost, the Hendersons say they're grateful for what they have. This thanksgiving, they're embracing the transformation brought by the fire, and moving forward.

"We have two small kids, and they see us being strong and so they're strong about it too," said Tammy Henderson, "it's just life, and were just moving on."

Marshall ROC plans to distribute meals similarly for Christmas and continue supporting the community as the anniversary of the fire nears.