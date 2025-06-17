Watch CBS News
Local News

More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in Colorado semi truck break-in

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in semi truck break-in
More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in semi truck break-in 00:33

More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen on Colorado's Eastern Plains. The theft was discovered in Bennett on June 8.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says someone broke into a semi truck carrying the video game consoles.

The driver was on his way to Texas when he reported several pallets were stolen. Nearly 3,000 Switch 2 consoles were found to be missing.

Each Switch 2 console is valued at around $500.

Investigators said they are looking for information on suspects. Anyone who might be able to help them in their investigation is asked to share a tip at 720-874-8477.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.