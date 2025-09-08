Nik Bonitto, a leader of Denver's dominant defense, psyched about Broncos chemistry: "We try to compete and love each other"

Nik Bonitto explains what the Broncos defense is doing to prepare for the Colts

The past few days for Nik Bonitto have been filled with positive developments. The Broncos pass rusher agreed to a new contract extension with the team worth up to $120 million. Then he and his defensive teammates helped Denver defeat Tennessee over the weekend at Mile High.

Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after the 20-12 win against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on September 7, 2025 in Denver. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Bonitto and the rest of the defense had 6 sacks and didn't allow a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win.

On Monday Bonitto appeared on the CBS Sports Colorado show Xfinity Monday Live and host Romi Bean asked him how this defense is able to be so dominant.

"It's been amazing. We have a group of guys that really care for each other, that want everybody to eat," he said. "From the front to the back end, everybody's always doing their job. We're always communicating. We're always just trying to be our best selves for each other."

"It feels like this locker room is really close. Does this feel different this year?" Bean asked Bonitto.

"Yeah, I mean, you can tell like we all love each other because there was no fights during training camp. The only one we had was probably like a week before the game and that was probably the only one. But that's how you know we're kind of like as a group like we're really liking each other, really going well together. And we just all try to compete and love each other."

Bonitto's new deal is for four years and has $70 million guaranteed. At $26.5 million per year, Bonitto's extension ranks 10th among edge rushers in average annual value.

The Broncos and their stout defense are now preparing for the Colts in Week 2. Indianapolis and Denver play at 2:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, and you can watch the game on CBS Colorado.