Denver Summit FC to play inaugural home opener Saturday; controlling owner calls it "a 'pinch me' moment"

Five days before Denver Summit FC takes the field for its first-ever home match, controlling owner Rob Cohen says the moment is really starting to sink in.

"It's a pinch me moment for me and the ownership group that's been working on this for 3-4 years," Cohen said, reflecting on the club's rise from concept to National Women's Soccer League reality.

Barbra Banda #11 of Orlando Pride shoots against Kaleigh Kurtz #3 of Denver Summit FC during the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Denver Summit FC at Inter&Co Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Florida. Rich Storry/NWSL via Getty Images

Cohen keeps a poster hanging in his office, inked by girls and young fans excited to see the Summit take to the pitch. It's a reminder, he says, of why this team exists and who it's for.

"'Girls rule, boys drool' always makes me laugh," he said, reading some of the messages on the poster.

Denver Summit FC controlling owner Rob Cohen CBS

More than a purpose reminder, the colorful poster is also a motivator.

"We want to prove that if you invest in women the same way you've invested in men for years, you can get the same result not only on the field of play, but on the business side of it," Cohen said. "At the end of the day, I always say this is the community's team. For any team or any league to be successful, you've got to have the fan support."

And fan support is coming out in full force. Denver Summit FC has already surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for Saturday's home opener at Empower Field at Mile High. That's positioning the game to break the NWSL's single match attendance record and the league's inaugural home game attendance record.

"It's even exceeded my own expectations," he said of ticket sales. "I still have hope we'll fill (Mile High) on Saturday. I think the women on this team deserve it."

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Denver Summit FC controlling owner Rob Cohen. CBS

While the home opener marks a major milestone, the ownership group continues to keep looking ahead. A 41-acre stadium and sports district at Santa Fe Yards is slated for 2028, with hopes to break ground later this year.

"It's a complicated site because of the size and the location," Cohen said. "But we're hoping we can put a shovel in the ground later this year."

Ahead of Saturday's historic match, Cohen hopes fans simply enjoy the moment.

"I just hope they make it a day of celebration and really appreciate our community and what we've accomplished," he said.