It's a homecoming for some Denver Summit FC players as they prepare for inaugural match

Less than two months from the inaugural match for Denver Summit FC, some players are expressing their excitement over what is a homecoming for them. Some of the players on the team are from Colorado, including midfielder Lindsey Heaps and forward Janine Sonis.

On Tuesday, the players talked about this upcoming season at a media event. For those players who called Colorado home at one time, being a part of the team is more than just about making history; it's also the ultimate homecoming.

GLENDALE , CO - FEBRUARY 3: Summit FC player Janine Sonis speaks during the team's media availability at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

"For me, it's so special. I didn't think that Denver was going to get a professional women's soccer team while I was still playing. So I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be here, to represent this amazing club, to be part of this community and to be able to give back to the community that really supported me," said Janine Sonis, Denver Summit FC player and Colorado native.

Denver Summit FC will play its first home match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28. Fans can watch the game on CBS Colorado or Paramount+. The next matches will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park before moving into the Centennial Stadium later this summer.

A rendering shows plans for the Denver Summit's proposed stadium. National Women's Soccer League

The Centennial Stadium is expected to seat 12,000 fans as a temporary location for Denver Summit FC to play in for the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons.

Last year, Denver's City Council approved funding to purchase land at Santa Fe Yards, where Denver Summit FC will build its soccer stadium. The 14,500-seat stadium at Sante Fe Yards will be located southwest of Broadway and Interstate 25 and is expected to open ahead of the team's 2028 season.

The club said finalized match dates, kick times, and locations are posted online with the NWSL schedule.

The Summit was founded last year and is the newest team in the National Women's Soccer League.