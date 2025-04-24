Jacksonville Jaguars draft Travis Hunter, former Colorado star who won Heisman Trophy
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was the No. 2 overall pick.
Jacksonville made a trade with the Cleveland Browns for the pick.
Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver throughout college and so far it's not clear whether he'll play both positions in the pros or not. He has said he would be excited to do so.
On Saturday CU honored Hunter, the holder of the Buffaloes single-season record for most TDs by a receiver, in a ceremony in Boulder. Hunter's jersey number was retired by the university at Folsom Field.