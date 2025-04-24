Jacksonville Jaguars draft Travis Hunter, former Colorado star who won Heisman Trophy

Denver Broncos get ready for the NFL Draft

Denver Broncos get ready for the NFL Draft

Denver Broncos get ready for the NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was the No. 2 overall pick.

Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguar during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Jacksonville made a trade with the Cleveland Browns for the pick.

Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver throughout college and so far it's not clear whether he'll play both positions in the pros or not. He has said he would be excited to do so.



Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) makes a catch during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Colorado Buffaloes on November 29, 2024 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday CU honored Hunter, the holder of the Buffaloes single-season record for most TDs by a receiver, in a ceremony in Boulder. Hunter's jersey number was retired by the university at Folsom Field.