New targeted drugs go a long way to treat lung cancer

Treatment for lung cancer has come a long way in the last decade, new targeted drugs are making a real difference for patients.

"The mission of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers is very simple, to bring the best and most comprehensive cancer services to the patients of Colorado," said Glenn Balasky, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

There are 15 Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers along the Front Range, which will treat about half of the adult cancer patients in Colorado.

"To give the best and most pertinent treatments you really need to be involved in research," Balasky explained. "We have a very active clinical trial program, that either helps discover new drugs, or validates the final versions of those drugs before they become commercially available."

Diane Baer is a lung cancer patient at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. CBS

New targeted drugs were exactly what Diane Baer was looking for, when she got a diagnosis of lung cancer.

"I knew that I had to have a top notch doctor, who believed in research, that participated in research," Baer told CBS4.

She found Dr. Robert Jotte at the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center in Littleton.

Dr. Robert Jotte at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers CBS

"He offered me a phase three trial," Baer explained.

Now she's taking 2 drugs as part of the trial, and she's responding very well.

Drug trail treatment CBS

"Because I was able to randomize into this trial, we've got a targeted drug that is exactly targeting the damage that the cancer has created," she said.

The retired physical therapist has made a point of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so a cancer diagnosis really threw her for a loop. But being on the front lines of treatment innovation is giving her new hope in her battle against lung cancer.