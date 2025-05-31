New state laws provide millions of dollars for community health clinics in Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis threw a lifeline to community health clinics across the state this week as he signed two bills into law.

They provide millions of dollars in additional funding for dozens of primary care and behavioral health clinics in the state.

As CBS Colorado has reported, many of those clinics are in danger of closing due largely to uncompensated care.

One of the new laws will provide at least $100 million over the next three years for safety net providers like Salud Family Health, which expects to lose $10 million this year alone.

The money will come from interest on the unclaimed property trust fund, foundations, and matching federal dollars.

The other law allows non-profit clinics to set up for-profit labs that receive higher Medicaid reimbursement rates.

"It's a step in the right direction, and when we talk to our legislators, they know it doesn't fill the gap. But it gives us some time to work towards what we need as a state to fill that gap for the safety net, because I think it's going to be tougher and tougher to rely on the federal government," said Salud CEO John Santistevan.

He expects the new laws to generate at least $4 million a year for his 13 clinics.

But he said the budget bill that passed the U.S. House last week could cost the non-profit $5 million due to changes in Medicaid. Santistevan said at least a third of Salud's patients are on Medicaid.