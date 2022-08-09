Watch CBS News
Sports

New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference for Wednesday: How to watch

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner Group purchase of Denver Broncos
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner Group purchase of Denver Broncos 03:00

On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country.

rebuilding-the-broncos.jpg
CBS

The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.

You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.