New Colorado Symphony Music Director Peter Oundjian shares plans for exciting season

The Colorado Symphony is opening its season this weekend. The new music director, Peter Oundjian, says they have a stunning concert lineup in store for Denver concert-goers.

This week the musicians were deep in rehearsals for Ottorino Respighi's "Pines of Rome," which Oundjian says is one of the great masterpieces of the 21st century. The music paints a picture of ancient Rome and a conquering army's victorious return.

Music Director Peter Oundjian directs the Colorado Symphony musicians during a practice. CBS

"It's one of the most overwhelmingly exciting experiences, especially for music that isn't fast. It's a slow march, and it just grabs you," shared Oundjian.

Oundjian says they have a lot of exciting programs and guests ahead, including violinist Pinchas Zukerman, pianist Michelle Cann and piano superstar Lang Lang.

"He [Lang] played Liszt One with me when he was 14, and we became very close," said Oundjian.

Franz Liszt's innovative Piano Concerto No. 1 is known as a technically challenging work.

This season, the Colorado Symphony will also make its Carnegie Hall debut.

"It's kind of an arrival point for the trajectory of an orchestra," said Oundjian. "At least, that's the intent, and I'm very thrilled."

Oundjian has had a celebrated journey through the musical world and a 23-year history with the Colorado Symphony. He first performed as a guest conductor in 2002.

"They play not only with precision and beauty, but they play with tremendous drama," said Oundjian. "It's one of the best kept secrets in the country, honestly. This is a great, great orchestra."

As Oundjian takes over the role of music director, audiences can expect a mix of masterpiece works and contemporary classical music. The "Pines of Rome" concerts take place Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Purchase tickets at coloradosymphony.org.