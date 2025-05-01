Netflix documentary inspires visitation changes for inmates in Denver Jail

Visitation changes are coming to Denver Jail after the sheriff was inspired by a Netflix documentary.

In a partnership with Goodwill Colorado, inmates will now change into everyday clothes for visits with family and friends.

CBS

"We want to bring families together," said Sheriff Elias Diggins. "And if we want to reduce the trauma that families have by their incarceration experience, because families are doing time as well, why not change those folks into regular clothes?"

A study on the attachment relationships of children with incarcerated mothers found that separation from their parents increased incidences of sleep problems, developmental regressions, and negative emotions.

Father wearing a prison jumpsuit, kissing his baby Getty Images

Dr. Julie Poehlmann with the University of Wisconsin-Madison said, "Positive parent–caregiver relationships are associated with more stability in children's living arrangements when mothers are in prison, and relationship quality is related to parent–child contact as well."

The sheriff said his father was in jail when he was a child, and when you see your parents in jail clothes, it's something you can never get out of your head.