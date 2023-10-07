Neighbors and firefighters rescue draft horse stuck in Colorado bog

Firefighters and local volunteers helped rescue a draft horse that was stuck in a Weld County bog Wednesday night.

Draft horses are usually large and bred to be working animals. It wasn't immediately clear who owned the horse or how it got stuck in the first place.

Photos posted to social media by Front Range Fire Rescue show about eight rescuers working to free the horse, which was trapped up to its neck.

That agency was the first on the scene near the 2500 block of Weld County Rd 17 1/2 but they asked for the help of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's large animal rescue team. In conjunction with area neighbors, a three-hour effort ended with the horse being successfully removed from the bog.

It was then treated by a Colorado State University veterinarian.