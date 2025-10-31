Watch CBS News
Nederland Strong fundraiser for fire relief to take place in Colorado this weekend

People who are interested in helping the Nederland community in Colorado's mountains after a devastating fire can do so this weekend by attending a block party that doubles as a fundraiser.

The event will be held during the day on Saturday right next to the site of the blaze at the Caribou Village shopping center that happened earlier this month. The fire started in the middle of the night on Oct. 9 and destroyed multiple small businesses.

Smoke rises from the debris as firefighters continue to work to extinguish hot spots in a fire in the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The Community Foundation Boulder County is organizing the party on Big Springs Road, which will have live music, food trucks, a beer garden and kid-friendly activities. Some of the beer that will be served will be provided by the craft brewery that was in the shopping center -- Very Nice Brewing.

The block party is free to attend, but donations to support the fire recovery effort will be taken. You can also donate to the cause on a special "Nederland Strong" page of the Community Foundation Boulder County website.

The party starts at 11 a.m. and it runs until 3 p.m.

