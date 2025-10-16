"No credible evidence" Nederland fire was intentionally set, Colorado sheriff says

While an investigation into a devastating fire in the Colorado mountain town of Nederland is continuing, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says so far there's no sign of arson.

"At this time, there is no credible evidence that the fire was intentionally set," the law enforcement agency wrote in a news release on Thursday.

Smoke continues to rise from the ashes of the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. No injuries were reported to people or first responders. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The fire that leveled the Caribou Village shopping center took place early in the morning on Oct. 9. Eighteen businesses that were in the shopping center were destroyed. The complete list of those businesses is as follows:

- Nederland Chiropractic & Wellness

- Tres Gringos Restaurant

- Spinning Silica

- O'Neil Rocky Mountain Art

- Kaleidoscope Gallery

- Linda's Pizza

- Dam Liquor

- Tadasana Yoga Studio

- Mountain Man Outdoor Store

- Very Nice Brewing Co.

- Columbine Family Care

- The Laundry Room

- Austina's Winery

- Boulder County Sheriff's Office Substation

- The Shop

- Wild Bear Nature Center

- Brightwood Music

- Picaso Hair Artistry

The sheriff's office says the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are among the agencies that are involved in the fire investigation. It says lab testing of evidence from the fire scene is still in progress, and that numerous interviews have been conducted and video and still image footage has been analyzed.

No humans were hurt in the fire, but several animals from the Wild Bear Nature Center who were inside the center died.