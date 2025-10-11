Visitors flock to Colorado community to support local businesses after shopping center fire

Saturday, the Colorado mountain town of Nederland was packed and full of life. Visitors from all over came to the small town to spend money and support the community following a fire that damaged a major shopping center.

"I am coming out here with the family, especially with us getting just married. We're out here enjoying it," said Samantha Wagnon, "It's one of the most beautiful places I've seen in Colorado."

She, her new husband and their family came up the canyon from Louisville and Westminster. They were planning a trip up to Nederland anyway, but are glad to see so many other people spending money in the community, especially after last week's fire that destroyed one of the two main shopping areas in town.

"It's pretty sad what happened, but I mean, the community is doing okay out here," said Wagnon.

The burned storefront of Very Nice Brewing Company is seen as firefighters continue to work to extinguish hot spots in a fire in the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The investigation into the fire continued down the street, and even businesses that weren't burned will remain closed until officials deem them safe to enter. The closures are tough for the community.

"You know, the more shops they visit, the better off it is, I think," said Edward Hudella from North Branch, Minn.

The attitude in the town seemed to be one of resilience and gratitude. Eventually, they hope the fire will be a thing for the history books and the town can get back to being its unique self.

In the meantime, they say they need people to come up and show them a little love.

"I'd say stay out of their way. Kind of stay in the suburbs here. Try to put your money towards the communities that are out here to help out with the fires and the things that have burned," said Wagnon.