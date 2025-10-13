Colorado investigators finally get inside charred remnants of Nederland shopping center

Investigators in Colorado finally got inside the charred remnants of the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland on Monday. The shopping center burned on Thursday morning, destroying 18 businesses.

The Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland next to the Carousel of Happiness. CBS

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office told CBS Colorado that over the weekend, they were still waiting to enter what is left of the building because of concerns over structural integrity. They were able to get inside what was left of the burned structure on Monday afternoon after they removed some troublesome beams.

Investigators said they most likely wouldn't have a determination about the origin or cause of the fire until crews were able to gather evidence inside the burned businesses.

The sheriff's office is investigating the fire along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, as well as the Nederland Fire Protection District.

The B&F Mountain Market grocery store in Nederland, Colorado. CBS

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video or pictures of the shopping center or the area where the fire took place, either before, during, or after the fire, to submit those online to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office or call 303.441.3674.

The B&F Mountain Market grocery store, which shares a parking lot with the shopping center, suffered minor damage in the fire. It reopened for business on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told CBS Colorado they are relieved and grateful to see the doors open once again.

The Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, Colorado, pictured just days after a fire destroyed the Caribou Village Shopping Center located next door. CBS

The Carousel of Happiness is also located near the shopping center. It was not damaged in the fire and was offering free rides to Nederland residents "who need a pick-me-up" until 5 p.m. Monday. The landmark hopes to officially reopen to the public on Thursday at 11 a.m.