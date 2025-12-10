Over $10,000 in jewelry stolen from Denver metro area store, police searching for suspects

Police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects who took jewelry from a store in the Denver metro area last month.

The Lakewood Police Department said the theft took place at the Zales in the Colorado Mills mall on Nov. 11. A store employee told officers that the two males took a gold chain worth over $10,000. The employee said that when they handed the two suspects the chain, they ran off.

Lakewood Police Department

Authorities believe they may be wanted in connection with a similar theft at another jewelry store in the metro area. They released images taken from a surveillance camera in the hopes that the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the LPD Theft Team at (303) 987-7157. Reference case LK25-34407.