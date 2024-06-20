Navajo Nation member in Denver shares cultural views of gender

As we recognize Pride, we met a member of the Navajo nation who shared a little bit about their upbringing and how their people view gender.

The term "two spirit" comes from the Ojibwe. It indicates a person whose body houses both feminine and masculine spirits.

Travis Goldtooth told us, "On our reservation it's all open land, there was no fences that we have to cross or anything like that."

Open land and open minds. Goldtooth describes the way their Navajo family viewed gender identity.

"To them it was normal, it was accepted. It was just me being true to myself," said Goldtooth.

Goldtooth's grandmother understood their nature early on.

"For I as a Navajo would be Nadleehi, the one who changes. She recognized that," they added.

The 4th of 11 children, Goldtooth says they were taught that every member of the family has unique gifts and it was up to each to decide how to use them.

"I just happen to have the gift of the Nadleehi, the changing one, the one who takes care of my family and everything like that," they added.

Goldtooth participates in many indigenous community events in Denver and takes pride in sharing traditions with others.

"In the native culture, we always look around us and bless and praise that we still have that living life before us," added Goldtooth.