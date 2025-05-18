Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service Boulder issues multiple tornado warnings across Colorado

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A storm front that moved into Colorado on Sunday afternoon brought strong winds and spawned multiple tornadoes.

severe-weather-outlook.png
CBS

Much of northeastern Colorado is under a severe thunderstorm warning through the afternoon, with winds expected to reach around 60 mph. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats.

tornado-i-70.jpg
Tornado in Bennett captured on traffic camera along I-70 Colorado Department of Transportation

Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in Arapahoe, Bennett and Adams Counties. A tornado warning is currently in effect for Willard and Stoneham until around 3:30 p.m. Another tornado warning is in effect for Raymer until 3:45 p.m.

tornado-damage-galarza-1a-frame-1035.jpg
Home damaged outside of Bennett, CO CBS

A home one mile west of Bennett has been confirmed damaged in the storm. The Elizabeth Fire Protection District said that 10 homes were damaged due to tornadoes in the area. Adams County officials said that three homes were lost in the storm, but there were no injuries.

elizabeth-fire-damaged-home.jpg
Home damaged in Elizabeth, CO Elizabeth Fire Protection District

CORE Electric Cooperative is reporting over 300 customers are without power in Adams County. Xcel Energy is reporting over 100 outages in the Snyder, Weldona areas.

Viewers captured photos and video of the storms across our area.

tornado-video-troy-huffman-frame-344.jpg
Possible tornado near landfill in Aurora Troy Huffman
bennet-tornado-garrett-scallon2.jpg
Possible tornado near Bennett Garrett Scallon
willard-tornado-warning-1.jpg
National Weather Service
raymer-tornado-warning-1.jpg
National Weather Service

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.