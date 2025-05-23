Watch CBS News
National Weather Service Boulder confirms at least four tornado touchdowns in Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

CBS Colorado

A storm front that moved into Colorado on Friday evening brought strong winds and spawned multiple possible tornadoes. There have been some reports of golf ball to baseball-sized hail.

severe-weather-warning.jpg
National Weather Service

Tornado Warnings

Friday evening, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings east of the Denver metro area. Radar shows some rotation north of Kit Carson, but a tornado warning has not yet been issued in the area.

Tornado warnings for Akron, Otis, Platner,  Merino, and Willard have expired. The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least four tornadoes have touched down so far in Logan and Washington Counties.

Outages

Currently, CORE Electric Cooperative and Xcel Energy have not reported any outages caused by the storm.

