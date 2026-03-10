Help decide the name of Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail

People are being asked to help decide the name of the future train that will shuttle passengers from Pueblo to Fort Collins and several cities in between. The Colorado Front Range Passenger Rail District is launching its "Name the Train" campaign.

There are several options to choose from including:

FRED: Front Range Express Destinations

CoCo: Colorado Connector

Colorado Ranger

RangeLink

Voters can choose their favorite name online.

The train is expected to begin service in 2029 with funding help from the Regional Transportation District.

The start of service will be three rounds from Denver to Fort Collins. They said the ski train has been a good blueprint for the future of this project.

"Really, the ski train has been a model that all the services have looked at. As we have increased service opportunities with the ski train, we have remained at 80% capacity even as we've doubled the number of trains. It goes to show that there's really a demand for service," said Sal Pace, general manager of the Colorado Front Range Passenger Rail District.

The district is working on a possible ballot measure for this November that would request approval from voters to help fund phases of the rail service.