Coloradans have spoken and chosen the name of the Front Range Passenger Rail

A new train route will connect Pueblo to Fort Collins along Colorado's Front Range, and Coloradans were asked to vote for their favorite name for the train.

The Front Range Passenger Rail is expected to begin service in 2029, with funding help from the Regional Transportation District, and will be named "CoCo," short for "Colorado Connector."

A graphic provided by the Front Range Passenger Rail District shows what the forthcoming Front Range Passenger Rail could look like, after voters decided on the winning name for the train, "CoCo," short for, "Colorado Connector." Front Range Passenger Rail District

Officials don't yet know the total cost of what the system could run, but expect to have a number in the next month or two.

Voters were asked to choose one of the following names as their favorite and explain why:

FRED: Front Range Express Destinations

CoCo: Colorado Connector

Colorado Ranger

RangeLink

Over 25,000 people cast a vote, officials said.

Gov. Jared Polis and officials with the Front Range Passenger Rail District announced the winner on Monday morning at a news conference at Union Station in Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, announces the winning name of the Front Range Passenger Rail train at a news conference at Union Station in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, April 6, 2026. CBS

The plan, for now, is to have 10 to 15 round-trips per day.

The description for each name on the rail's website was as follows:

CoCo: A train that brings communities together and makes travel easier, faster, and less stressful.

FRED: A dependable, easy train service designed to get you to the places and people that matter most.

Colorado Ranger: A train built for the Colorado landscape and lifestyle - ready to take you farther, faster.

RangeLink: Links communities along the Range, connecting people to jobs, schools, and destinations without the hassle of driving.



The rail will be built in three phases, starting with one going from Denver to Fort Collins and Colorado voters may be asked to vote on various funding measures in November.