Museum of Boulder highlights county's LGBTQ+ history with "Bending the Arc" exhibit

A new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder called "Bending the Arc" is honoring LGBTQ+ history in Boulder.

It highlights Clela Rorex, the county clerk who issued one of the first same-sex marriage licenses in the county. The exhibit recognizes the 50th anniversary of six marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples in 1975.

The museum said Rorex issued a marriage license to two men at the Boulder County Courthouse, one of the first of its kind. "More LGBTQ+ couples approached Rorex for licenses and five more were granted before the Colorado Attorney General ordered her to stop," said the museum.

Gov. Jared Polis said, "50 years ago, 50th anniversary. The Museum of Boulder talks about the history of Boulder, and certifying the first same-sex marriages is very much part of that history."

The exhibit also highlights the roles Mayor Penfield Tate II and City Council member Tim Fuller played in Boulder's LGBTQ+ movement. Fuller was recalled and Tate narrowly stayed in office after they amended the city's Human Rights Ordinance to include protection from workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The executive director of the exhibit said it's an honor to see how proud people are about this part of Boulder's history.

Bending the Arc will be on display at the Museum of Boulder from March 14th through September 29th.