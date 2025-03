Museum of Boulder "Bending the Arc" exhibit highlights county's LGBTQ+ history A new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder called "Bending the Arc" is honoring LGBTQ+ history in Boulder. It highlights Clela Rorex, the county clerk who issued one of the first same-sex marriage licenses in the county. The exhibit recognizes the 50th anniversary of six marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples in 1975.