Murder suspect Barry Morphew facing charges in Denver hit-and-run

Murder suspect Barry Morphew is facing charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Denver. Last month, Morphew was involved in the incident first reported by CBS Colorado.

Barry Morphew appeared in Alamosa County Court for a bond hearing on Sept. 8, 2026. CBS

According to court records, Morphew has been charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report the accident, driving without a driver's license, and failure to display proof of insurance in connection with the collision. His next court date for Denver has been scheduled for Sept. 15 for a plea hearing.

Video obtained by CBS Colorado showed a man later identified by the judge as Morphew after a collision near 8th and Colorado. The video showed the driver refusing to provide identification or insurance information, offering one of the drivers cash and later leaving the scene.

CBS

On Tuesday, Morphew appeared in Alamosa County Court, where the judge modified his bond after he was arrested by Boulder County Sheriff's deputies last week. Morphew's bond was increased from $3 million to a $10 million cash-only bond.

Morphew is awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied killing her.