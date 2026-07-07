Trial date set for Barry Morphew, Colorado man accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew

A new trial date has been set for Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife, who was reported missing after she was last seen on Mother's Day 2020. Morphew is facing a single charge of first-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

A jury trial was scheduled in court on Monday for July 19, 2027, through Aug. 27, 2027. The previous trial dates of Oct. 13, 2026, to Nov. 24, 2026, were vacated during the court hearing. Barry Morphew pleaded not guilty in an Alamosa County courtroom on Jan. 12.

It was last summer when Barry Morphew was arrested for the second time on suspicion of killing his wife. She was last seen on May 10, 2020, in Chaffee County, more than three years before her remains were discovered approximately 45 miles away in Saguache County.

Barry Morphew was arrested on June 20, 2025, in Arizona and extradited to Colorado after a grand jury indictment.

A booking photo shows Barry Morphew in Alamosa County on June 30, 2025. Alamosa County

Suzanne Morphew's remains were accidentally located during a search on Sept. 22, 2023, in the area of Moffat in Saguache County. The discovery was made while authorities were searching for another missing woman, a year after prosecutors dropped their initial prosecution of Barry Morphew. The case against him was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors could refile those same charges against him at a future date.

Colorado's 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the most recent murder charge against Barry Morphew. The initial case against him was dropped because of prosecutorial issues with evidence, and former 11th Judicial District DA Linda Stanley was disbarred.

Barry Morphew to the far left, sits in an Alamosa County courtroom on Jan. 12, 2026 after entering a not guilty plea to charges in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. CBS

According to a 2024 autopsy report released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Suzanne Morphew died of "unspecified means" but was ruled a homicide. While her remains showed no signs of trauma, investigators found in her bone marrow a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife that her husband had a prescription for, according to the indictment.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence since his wife disappeared. He was released from custody on a $3 million bond in September 2025.