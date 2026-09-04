Barry Morphew arrested, booked into Boulder County Jail on outstanding warrant

Barry Morphew was booked into the Boulder County Jail late Thursday night, according to a custody record.

The record shows Morphew was booked about 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 3 and was listed as in custody as of 11:11 p.m.

According to Boulder County, Morphew was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Alamosa County for failure to comply.

Barry Morphew Boulder County

Morphew is currently awaiting trial in Alamosa County in the murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. He had been free on a $3 million bond under strict conditions.

His custody status comes days after a Denver hit-and-run investigation that was first reported by CBS Colorado and raised new questions about whether Morphew violated the terms of his release. A judge recently tightened those restrictions and ordered him to remain inside his home at all times, with no exceptions.

In a newly released motion, prosecutors say they reviewed video obtained by CBS Colorado and determined that Morphew is "clearly visible and identifiable as the person who perpetrated the hit-and-run."

CBS

A bond hearing in his Alamosa County case is currently scheduled for Sept 8.

CBS Colorado has reached out to law enforcement for more information about Thursday night's arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.