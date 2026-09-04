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Barry Morphew arrested, booked into Boulder County Jail on outstanding warrant

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Tori Mason
Tori Mason
Reporter/Anchor
Your Reporter Tori Mason specializes in coverage of Aurora and is also a weekend evening anchor. Share your story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Tori Mason

/ CBS Colorado

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Barry Morphew was booked into the Boulder County Jail late Thursday night, according to a custody record. 

The record shows Morphew was booked about 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 3 and was listed as in custody as of 11:11 p.m.

According to Boulder County, Morphew was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Alamosa County for failure to comply.

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Barry Morphew Boulder County

Morphew is currently awaiting trial in Alamosa County in the murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. He had been free on a $3 million bond under strict conditions

His custody status comes days after a Denver hit-and-run investigation that was first reported by CBS Colorado and raised new questions about whether Morphew violated the terms of his release. A judge recently tightened those restrictions and ordered him to remain inside his home at all times, with no exceptions. 

In a newly released motion, prosecutors say they reviewed video obtained by CBS Colorado and determined that Morphew is "clearly visible and identifiable as the person who perpetrated the hit-and-run."

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CBS

A bond hearing in his Alamosa County case is currently scheduled for Sept 8. 

CBS Colorado has reached out to law enforcement for more information about Thursday night's arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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