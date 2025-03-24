Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple injured, vehicle catches fire after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Multiple injured, vehicle catches fire after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora
Multiple injured, vehicle catches fire after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora 00:15

Multiple people were injured, one critically, after a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora.

Authorities have shut down the intersection of Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road due to the crash involving four cars, one of which was a police vehicle. Three adults and three children were reportedly injured in the crash.

aurora-crash-at-alameda.jpg
Aurora Fire Department

Police said most of the injuries are minor, but one adult has life-threatening injuries. The officer involved in the crash was uninjured.

The battery of an electric vehicle involved in the crash was damaged and is in thermal runaway, causing a fire. Officials said they are allowing the fire to burn itself out to limit hazardous water runoff and advised that flames and smoke will be visible in the area for a while. They said no structures are threatened by the fire.

Officers have closed the roadway in all directions while they investigate how the crash occurred. They asked drivers to follow the temporary roadblocks in place.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.