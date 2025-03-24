Multiple injured, vehicle catches fire after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

Multiple people were injured, one critically, after a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora.

Authorities have shut down the intersection of Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road due to the crash involving four cars, one of which was a police vehicle. Three adults and three children were reportedly injured in the crash.

Aurora Fire Department

Police said most of the injuries are minor, but one adult has life-threatening injuries. The officer involved in the crash was uninjured.

The battery of an electric vehicle involved in the crash was damaged and is in thermal runaway, causing a fire. Officials said they are allowing the fire to burn itself out to limit hazardous water runoff and advised that flames and smoke will be visible in the area for a while. They said no structures are threatened by the fire.

Officers have closed the roadway in all directions while they investigate how the crash occurred. They asked drivers to follow the temporary roadblocks in place.