Multiple injured in Denver metro area crash

By Christa Swanson

Three people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Wheat Ridge Saturday night.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on the corner of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Three people were reportedly taken to the hospital. All three suffered serious injuries.

Officers closed off the intersection at Sheridan Boulevard and West 38th Avenue until 3:50 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

