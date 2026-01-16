Multiple highway closures and road restrictions across Colorado due to dangerous winds

Strong winds moved into Colorado on Friday, causing dangerous driving conditions in some areas. This has prompted officials to close several highways or put wind restrictions in place in areas across the state until conditions improve.

Winds were gusting around 60 mph in parts of Northern Colorado on Friday morning. The counties affected could see wind gusts over 75 mph today, with sustained winds between 35 and 45 mph. Much of Northern Colorado and the Eastern Plains are under High Wind Warnings through 5 p.m. tonight.

Semi truck blown over on I-70 near mile point 362 Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, wind restrictions are in place prohibiting the use of high-profile vehicles and light trailers on the following roadways:

US 40 eastbound between County Road 23, 11 miles west of Hugo, and County Road 60, six miles east of Arapahoe.

I-70 in both directions between US 40, Deer Trail, and the Kansas State Line, 10 miles east of Burlington.

I-76 in both directions between Roggen, 9 miles east of Keenesburg, and the Nebraska State Line, four miles east of Julesburg.

Road closures are in place in the following areas: