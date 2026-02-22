Multiple Colorado fire departments work to put out blaze in Franktown home

Multiple fire departments jumped in to help when a fire broke out in Franktown, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon.

The Franktown Fire Protection District said firefighters were called to a home on Empire Drive around 2:30 p.m. The fire department said multiple floors of the home collapsed as the fire continued to spread through the building, and crews at the scene went into defensive mode to keep the flames from spreading into the nearby wooded area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department, South Metro Fire Rescue, Rattlesnake Fire Protection District, Kiowa Fire Protection District, and Elizabeth Fire Rescue all responded to the scene to provide aid.

Due to calm winds, the FFPD said it was easier for firefighters to stop the fire from spreading further. Crews brought the blaze under control and, as of 4 p.m., were continuing to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished.

The family who lived in the home escaped safely, and the department said no one was injured.