Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus visit NICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Ahead of his annual trip to drop off gifts around the world, Santa Claus dropped by UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to visit the hospital's smallest patients in the neonatal intensive care unit along with Mrs. Claus.
The hospital says some families will spend weeks inside the hospital during the holiday season to care for their newborns as Santa assisted in spreading holiday cheer, while handing out gifts donated by UCHealth nurses and staff.
Donated items included clothes, hats, blankets, toys and stuffed animals.
