How a mosquito bite changed his life; Colorado health experts urge West Nile vigilance in final weeks of summer

As the summer season comes to an end, it also means the end of mosquito season isn't far behind. But after a summer with more West Nile cases than the year prior, health experts are asking that people stay vigilant.

Curtis Wolff lives in Thornton and now always makes sure he uses bug repellent whenever he needs to, after a mosquito bite changed his life in 2012.

Curtis Wolff CBS

"I was feeling pretty drowsy and not quite right, went to the doctor, and they sent me to a hospital and said you might want to check in," Wolff said.

That check in 2012 may have saved him, as he found out he'd contracted the West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite.

"[Health experts] gave warnings about it. I just never thought I would get it. I thought maybe I'd get the sniffles or something, worst-case scenario. And voila, it's way worse than you can imagine," Wolff said.

Soon after checking in, Wolff went into a coma for three weeks. He said the virus settled in his spine, paralyzing him.

"When I first woke up, I said, 'What happened?' I mean, I could barely breathe, I couldn't talk," Wolff said.

Wolff worked through months of physical therapy to eat, talk, and move his fingers again. To this day, Wolff isn't sure when he got bitten.

CBS

"It could have been in my backyard in Adams County. I spent a whole week earlier hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. Longmont was having a big issue with it back in the day," Wolff said.

His experience matches up well with historic trends seen in Colorado. Since the state started tracking the virus in 2003, Boulder, Weld, and Larimer counties have combined for 42% of all cases.

So far this year, across the state, 95 people have gotten sick, and six people have died. Boulder County Public Health shares that cases like Wolff's are very rare, and the vast majority of West Nile cases are symptomatic. Still, Communicable Disease Epidemiology Coordinator for Boulder County Public Health Carol Helwig wants people to stay aware.

"Anywhere in Colorado that you can be bitten by a mosquito. You're going to want to avoid that mosquito bite," Helwig said, "Carry an insect repellent with you. Avoid dusk and dawn, or if you need to be out during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, try to wear protective clothing like long sleeves or long pants."

And by sharing his story, Wolff hopes others will take precautions.

"I'm going to live life to the best and be smart, and I'm not going to live in fear, but I would be smart about it," Wolff said.

Boulder County Public Health expects cases to continue for a little while due to the possible longer incubation period for the virus.

Helwig recommends anyone with concerns or symptoms check in with their doctor.