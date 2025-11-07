Mosque in Aurora raises money for Colorado food bank: "We know our community needs some support"

Like most food pantries in the state, the Ansar Pantry in Aurora has seen a spike in need ever since SNAP benefits were paused. Because of this, a mosque in the Colorado city is trying to make sure that food pantry has everything they need to keep serving the community.

Like Christians' worship on Sundays, and those of the Jewish faith observing the Sabbath, the Muslim day for worship is Friday. And the sermon, or "khutbah," at the Aurora Islamic Center on Friday had a special message.

Worshippers inside the Aurora Islamic Center CBS

"We have seen many of our brothers and Sisters of Humanity out on the street. There are some that are truly hungry," said Abdul Rahim Khan the Imam at the mosque. "The manager of the of the Ansar food pantry, which is located on Colfax between Laredo and Norfolk, informed me two days ago that because of the SNAP benefits being impacted, the lines at the pantry are longer and food supply is much shorter than usual, and people are suffering."

Charity is one of the five pillars of the faith, and these times have made it clear to the leadership at the mosque that they need to step up their efforts.

"We know our community needs some support," said Janice Rhyne. She is on the board of the mosque and says they have decided to tap into their emergency fund to support Ansar Pantry.

"We voted to provide $500 worth of, staples, non-perishables," said Rhyne.

They are calling on the community to help them out if they can because they say giving is part of being a Muslim and an American.

"God is the provider. So, the first and foremost thing is to pray to God. And, secondly, after we pray to God, we can also spend from our money to spend from our time, from what God has given us," said Ameen Hanish, a mosque member.

"As a Muslim, we are taught to be selfless, and this means that we should cater to not only to ourselves. We need to also consider our neighbors and our not only our fellow Muslim brethren, but also other humans in need."

The mosque says the best way to donate is financially, but if you'd like to donate some food or your time, the best time do so most days is at 8 a.m. at 16251 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.