More Coloradans are considering installing rain barrels to conserve water

With watering restrictions in place in many communities across the Denver metro area, more people are considering different ways to conserve water and use it in their lawns. Installing a rain barrel can be a great option, but there are some rules in place for how you can use that water.

Karim Gharbi, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University, says that due to the very dry winter and warm temperatures, plus the drought we're in, there has been growing interest from people wanting to learn more about how to install a rain barrel.

Under Colorado state law, homeowners can install up to two rain barrels with a combined storage of 110 gallons of water or less.

Jessie Boukarim just installed a rain barrel at his home.

"I was surprised when I went out there after a few good rainfalls, and it was full. So, it was awesome to see that you can use it right away," said Boukarim.

Jessie Boukarim waters some of his plants after having installed a rain barrel at his home for water collection. CBS

Rainwater that's collected can be used only for outdoor use, like watering your lawns, plants, or gardens.

"We installed ours with a spigot to make it compatible, so you could hook up a regular-sized garden hose, so that you can access that for watering your plants, or if you choose to zero-scape," Boukarim said. "I think more recently, there has been increasing interest in folks installing rain barrels and thinking from the mindset of water conservation."

Gharbi and other experts with Colorado State University say 110 gallons of water can water an area just under 15 by 15 feet. A rain barrel can expect to get filled 10 to 15 times during the growing season.

"I would only use this water for outdoor landscaping and vegetable gardens. I wouldn't use it for consuming because sometimes the roofing tiles can have some weird chemicals in them. I would also make sure that you rinse your barrel out before you use it," Gharbi said.

Karim Gharbi, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University, talks about best practices in setting up a rain collection barrel amid growing interest in the Denver metro area. CBS

The rainwater collected must also be used outdoors on the same property it was collected on.

When you get a rain barrel, find a sturdy and elevated spot. Drill a hole in the barrel and install a spicket. By connecting a hose or gutter, you can also divert where the water goes, whether it's into the rain barrel or onto your landscape.

"I've also got some thread sealing tape, which is going to make my spicket for more of a watertight seal," said Gharbi. "Then you can have it directed in a way that it pours water into the garden beds, instead of pouring it maybe, like closer to the foundation, where it may cause it to settle and maybe get some foundation cracks over the year."

You can upcycle the materials or find barrels on sale online. Even a small DIY project can make a big difference.

"I hope to see more folks as citizen scientists, as local community members, take action into their own hands," said Boukarim.

The CSU Extension Office in Denver will be holding a rain barrel installation workshop on May 16 and May 17. For more information about rain barrel resources, click here.

Groundworks Denver will also hold a similar demonstration in late May. For more information, click here.