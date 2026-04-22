Colorado State University experts show how to save water and money during drought restrictions

As Colorado has seen a historically dry winter and record high temperatures, experts with Colorado State University Extension are suggesting ways people can reduce water and save money in their yards and in their homes.

Karim Gharbi, a horticulture specialist at Colorado State University, says that about 50% of household water is used on landscaping, so lawns and sprinkler systems are a great place to start when looking to conserve water. Just one broken sprinkler or nozzle can waste hundreds of gallons of water each week.

"Colorado is experiencing record high temperatures and record low snowpack in the mountains, which feed a lot of our reservoirs. So, it's harder than ever before, and we have less water than ever before," said Gharbi.

First, in your home, be sure to repair toilets or sinks that keep running, dripping, or leaking. Also run full loads of laundry and dishes, and try to wash clothes less frequently, or use the appropriate setting for smaller loads. Installing a low-flow toilet or high-efficiency appliances can also help save a lot of water.

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You can also turn the sink off while you're brushing your teeth and take shorter showers. Use the dishwasher to wash your dishes, instead of washing them by hand. Save rinse water for vegetables, then use it in your garden, like a DIY gray water system.

Outside in your yard and lawn, consider switching to a more drought-tolerant grass. For example, Kentucky Bluegrass is not as water-intensive.

Be sure to wait until May to turn your sprinkler systems on, but now is also a good time to make sure your irrigation system is working properly. Set the timers on your irrigation systems and make sure your sprinkler system is positioned correctly and not toward the sidewalk or street.

"An irrigation audit is a way to confirm that your system is delivering water where you want it to go. You place little cups at equal intervals throughout the irrigated area, run the system, make sure that they are all filled up to the same level, and then if you see any cups that are not filled to the same level, that can reveal the location of a faulty irrigation head," said Gharbi.

Many communities along the Front Range have issued mandatory watering restrictions to water only two days a week after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m. Most turf grass lawns need about two to three 10-minute sessions per week. With drought restrictions and watering restrictions in place, you're only allowed two sessions.

With the current drought conditions, this is also not the year to plant new turf grass or new trees, which can be water-intensive. Save planting more water-intensive plants for next year if we get more rain. Plants drought-tolerant plants instead. You can also consider installing a rain barrel.

"They're really cheap and easy to install, or even a gray water system. That is a system that's attached to your faucets from lightly used water in your house, like from your shower, your kitchen sink, and it recycles that water for use in the landscape. On the lower end, I've seen those systems go for maybe a couple $100 to on the higher end, maybe a couple $1,000 to install," said Gharbi.

Click here for a list of drought-tolerant perennials: https://engagement.source.colostate.edu/top-20-drought-tolerant-perennial-flowers-colorado/

For more information on rain barrels and installation, click here: https://extension.colostate.edu/resource/rain-barrel-resources/